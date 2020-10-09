Cryptonex Price Tops $1.67 (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Cryptonex has a market cap of $92.80 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00015073 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00256930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.01526018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157779 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

