Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0493

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $1,664.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $552.50 or 0.04986157 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,371,944 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.