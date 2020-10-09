Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $564.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.90 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $614.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.83. 207,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,650. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 526.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 98.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 76,136 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

