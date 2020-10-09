CyberVein (CVT) Reaches One Day Volume of $153,408.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One CyberVein token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $123.28 million and $153,408.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

