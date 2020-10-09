Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Up 8.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares traded up 8.9% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $126.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $114.55 and last traded at $111.79. 10,867,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 4,447,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.66.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,711,263 shares of company stock worth $149,005,472. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,589.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

