Datum (DAT) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Datum has a market capitalization of $945,463.91 and approximately $60,299.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.03 or 0.04987331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00057352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.