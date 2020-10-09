DDKoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $142,228.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00023235 BTC on exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $142,228.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00092449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.01519285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00156219 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.