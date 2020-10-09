DECENT Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DECENT has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $153,730.41 and $1,605.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005489 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

