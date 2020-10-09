Delphy Price Down 0% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Delphy has a total market cap of $398,429.71 and $3,106.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $553.21 or 0.04992065 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00056434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

