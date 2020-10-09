Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.81. 16,683,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,914,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

