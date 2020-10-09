Diamond Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $4,193.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001668 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00943594 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,533,081 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

