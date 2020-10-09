Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang Sells 2,577 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $158,485.50.

Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Francis Tang sold 3,707 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $195,692.53.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 198,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,598. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.1% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 121.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

