Dragon Option Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 163.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Bancor Network, Hoo and BigONE. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $9,951.57 and $7.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 178.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00258797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.01528638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00158596 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, BigONE, Bancor Network and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.