DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $189,926.40 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $189,926.40 and approximately $183.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021199 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010572 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014819 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

