Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001567 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $65,015.86 and $41,874.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00082469 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 350% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 132.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021283 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008013 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 796,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,189 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

