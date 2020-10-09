e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. Sells 11,174 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 11,174 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $234,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard F. Baruch, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $55,050.00.

ELF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 549,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 79.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $201,000. State Street Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

