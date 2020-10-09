eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Trading 6.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $55.86 and last traded at $55.45. 12,655,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 11,740,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.08.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay by 31.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

