ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

ECNCF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ECN Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,249. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

