Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang Sells 11,733 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $969,145.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $892,177.32.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,971. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

