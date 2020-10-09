Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $108.94 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for approximately $7.95 or 0.00071865 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $108.94 million and $5.71 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

