Eminer (EM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Eminer has a market cap of $5.31 million and $2.48 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Biki and OKEx. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00093626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01530309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00157536 BTC.

Eminer Token Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,362,156,249 tokens. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Biki. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.