Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Kucoin and Bittrex. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $4.46 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00611263 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005396 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00033419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.56 or 0.04674445 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinBene, DEx.top, Coinall, Hotbit, BitForex, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.