Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Equinix by 879.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Equinix by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $829.35. The company had a trading volume of 356,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $711.90. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $835.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.40.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.