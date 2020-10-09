Eterbase Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinlim, DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.08 or 0.04961698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00056943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Coinlim, LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinTiger, DDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

