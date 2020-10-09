Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market cap of $337,119.66 and $15,639.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 49,088,302 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

