Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0018

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a market cap of $311,698.87 and $64,430.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.03324843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 216,514,717 coins and its circulating supply is 174,485,304 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

