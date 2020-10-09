EventChain Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $263,172.69 and $4,237.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.08 or 0.04961698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00056943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

