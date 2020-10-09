Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. 841,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,120,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

