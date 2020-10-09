Exosis Tops One Day Volume of $1,233.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $27,652.25 and $1,233.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 621,922 coins and its circulating supply is 456,922 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

