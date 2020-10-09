Faceter (FACE) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $10.39 and $24.43. Faceter has a market capitalization of $485,556.15 and approximately $76.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.08 or 0.04961698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00056943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60 and $33.94.

