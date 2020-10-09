First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.84

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $3.71. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 155,361 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the first quarter worth about $71,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the second quarter worth about $135,000.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

