Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.04 Million

Analysts predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report sales of $101.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Five9 reported sales of $83.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $400.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $400.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.73 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $485.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,742. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $141.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,515,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,386.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,553 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,649,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 10.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,495,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five9 by 69.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 460,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

