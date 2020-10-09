FLETA (FLETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One FLETA token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a market cap of $7.83 million and $4.10 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00256930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.01526018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157779 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,056,236,518 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

