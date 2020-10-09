Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) Shares Up 8.9%

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.60. 8,017,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 1,415,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEAC. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,662,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 836,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 236,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

