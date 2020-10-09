Frontier (FRONT) Trading 31.3% Higher This Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00092449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.01519285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00156219 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,348,750 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

