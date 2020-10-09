Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.91 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $16.91 million and $127,487.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,084.44 or 1.00024822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00149607 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,894,882 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

