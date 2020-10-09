Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.19

Galantas Gold Corp (LON:GAL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and traded as low as $20.00. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 17,575 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and a P/E ratio of -20.01.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

