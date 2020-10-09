GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Releases Earnings Results

GETECH Group (LON:GTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.19) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GTC stock opened at GBX 11.55 ($0.15) on Friday. GETECH Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.70 ($0.36). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.
About GETECH Group
See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for GETECH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GETECH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.