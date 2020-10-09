Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 76,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. 9,321,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.