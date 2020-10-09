GINcoin (GIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,335.79

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market cap of $10,335.79 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,086.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.03318463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.02146940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00432668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.01047299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00591507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00047792 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.