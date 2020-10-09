Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.14. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Maroon gold property the consist of four mineral claims covering an area of 1,059 hectares located in the north of Terrace, British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver-gold project comprising four contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 2,700 hectares located in the north-central Peru.

