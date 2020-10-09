Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Up 5.4%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.56. 245,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 153,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The firm has a market cap of $494.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter worth $49,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

