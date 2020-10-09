Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 41,173 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

VCIT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

