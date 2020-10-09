Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $165.43. 1,607,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,709. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $166.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

