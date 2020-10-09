Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 66,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,448,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,632,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

