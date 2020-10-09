Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 518 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.37.

MCD stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.61.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

