Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.83. The company had a trading volume of 693,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,496. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Comments


