Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.70. 1,065,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,871. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

