Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 17,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 157,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,824,508. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

