Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. 80,242,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,484,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

