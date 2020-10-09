Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. 80,242,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,484,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30.
AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.